The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Holdings Increased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 1,318.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.83 and a 1-year high of $124.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DSGX. Barclays raised The Descartes Systems Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stephens raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

