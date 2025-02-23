Top Automotive Stocks To Follow Now – February 22nd

NVIDIA, Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, QUALCOMM, Bank of America, and Costco Wholesale are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $5.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.35. The company had a trading volume of 226,998,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,691,776. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.66 and its 200 day moving average is $131.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $16.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $337.80. The company had a trading volume of 73,720,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,682,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 165.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $400.17 and its 200 day moving average is $312.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.40. 13,733,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,155,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $125.78 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.57.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $8.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.54. 7,341,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,477,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.25.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $8.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.43. 12,520,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,571,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.72. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $149.43 and a 1 year high of $230.63.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $44.80. The stock had a trading volume of 43,472,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,555,926. The stock has a market cap of $343.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $48.08.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $1,035.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,362. The stock has a market cap of $459.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $975.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $930.59. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $697.27 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23.

