Top Grocery Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 20th

Walmart, Nebius Group, and Costco Wholesale are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks refer to the shares or securities of companies involved in the grocery industry, such as supermarkets and food distribution companies. Investors buy these stocks with the expectation of earning profit through dividends or increase in share price. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $6.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.26. The company had a trading volume of 39,854,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,869,719. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $781.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a 1-year low of $57.60 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

NBIS traded up $3.19 on Thursday, reaching $48.02. 28,287,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,705,154. Nebius Group has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.32 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $25.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,037.23. 1,087,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,900. The company has a market capitalization of $460.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $697.27 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $973.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $928.24.

