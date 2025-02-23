Top Nuclear Stocks To Watch Now – February 22nd

GE Vernova, Berkshire Hathaway, Constellation Energy, Vistra, NextEra Energy, Talen Energy, and Oklo are the seven Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE GEV traded down $32.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $327.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,959,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,489. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $364.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.31. The firm has a market cap of $90.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $478.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,077,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $463.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.17. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $491.67.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of CEG stock traded down $24.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,473,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,804. Constellation Energy has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $352.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.93. The firm has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

NYSE:VST traded down $12.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,944,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293,202. Vistra has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,739,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,036,843. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $147.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

Talen Energy (TLN)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLN traded down $17.63 on Friday, reaching $218.80. 2,492,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,298. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Talen Energy has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $258.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.20 and a 200-day moving average of $175.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of NYSE:OKLO traded down $3.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.78. 13,917,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,844,640. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76. Oklo has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $59.14.

