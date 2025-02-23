Townsend & Associates Inc Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

RSP opened at $179.82 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.44. The company has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

