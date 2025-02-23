Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 853.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 953 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,306,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,307,940,000 after buying an additional 1,200,803 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in International Business Machines by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,687,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,909,000 after acquiring an additional 800,930 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 23,311.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 697,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,262,000 after acquiring an additional 694,204 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 587.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 628,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,262,000 after acquiring an additional 536,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE IBM opened at $261.77 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $265.72. The firm has a market cap of $242.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.