Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Buys 234 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitlin John LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,012.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $8,663,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,171.04. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $159,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,752.64. This represents a 15.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,056 shares of company stock valued at $30,225,623 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $98.31 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $133.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.