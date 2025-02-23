Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 512 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $55.24 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.27.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

