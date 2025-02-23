Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in General Mills by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.55.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $67,144.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,546.50. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on General Mills from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

