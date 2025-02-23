Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 95.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BINC opened at $52.59 on Friday. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.70.

About iShares Flexible Income Active ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

