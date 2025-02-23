Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 13,708 Shares of AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SMIG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SMIG – Free Report) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares during the period.

AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SMIG opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $877.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.90. AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54.

AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF Company Profile

The AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small\u002FMid Cap Income Growth ETF (SMIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US mid and small-cap companies that selects and weights securities based on the advisers assessment. SMIG was launched on Aug 25, 2021 and is managed by AAM.

