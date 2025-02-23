Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,287 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $63.42 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 72.68%.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other CVS Health news, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,045.20. This trade represents a 320.65 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

