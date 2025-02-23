Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 147.19 ($1.86) and traded as low as GBX 145.80 ($1.84). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 146.40 ($1.85), with a volume of 3,944,199 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 191.75 ($2.42).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance

About Tritax Big Box REIT

The company has a market cap of £3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 138.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 147.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

(Get Free Report)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.