Truist Financial Corp Buys 9,658 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSD. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,636,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 183,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 33,183 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSD stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

