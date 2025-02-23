Truist Financial Corp Has $5.49 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,697.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 77.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,105.65 and a one year high of $2,402.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,919.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,974.57.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. The trade was a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,373.85, for a total value of $8,308,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,760,920.75. The trade was a 7.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,170 shares of company stock worth $27,132,248. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FICO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,078.15.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

