US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Trading Up 0% – Here’s Why

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.15 and last traded at $50.13. 108,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 141,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.12.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.
Institutional Trading of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.