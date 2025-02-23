US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Trading Up 0% – Here’s Why

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.15 and last traded at $50.13. 108,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 141,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.12.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 88,509 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 40,123 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $828,000.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

