Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stake Raised by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,969,000 after buying an additional 18,567,654 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,804,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,060,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,729,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,563,000 after acquiring an additional 183,419 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,155,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,345,000 after acquiring an additional 509,237 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,965,000 after acquiring an additional 41,065 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.13 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.