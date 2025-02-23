Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. DORVAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $239.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.81 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

