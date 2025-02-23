Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,487,000 after buying an additional 139,196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,881,000 after buying an additional 1,343,457 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,837,000 after buying an additional 1,368,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,230,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after acquiring an additional 80,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,598,000 after purchasing an additional 362,906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $197.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

