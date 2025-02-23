Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.6% of Lansing Street Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $154.12 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

