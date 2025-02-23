Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 339,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 54,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 117,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,977,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $176.34 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.12 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.82 and a 200-day moving average of $173.80. The company has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

