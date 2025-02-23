Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,700 Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth $244,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEU opened at $98.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.67. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $481,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,154.62. This represents a 29.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEU. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Articles

