Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 9,922.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Price Performance

OSK opened at $103.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.23.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

