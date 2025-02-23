Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 249 Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ehrlich Financial Group grew its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance

BATS:JBBB opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

