Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veracyte from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veracyte from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Veracyte in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.20 and a beta of 1.71. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $47.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.46.

In related news, insider John Leite sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $45,412.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,282.50. This represents a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan Wygant sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $215,822.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,804.57. The trade was a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,406 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 677,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,075,000 after buying an additional 113,883 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth $574,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth $820,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth $723,000.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

