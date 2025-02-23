VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Stock Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.51 and traded as high as $71.30. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $70.48, with a volume of 9,409 shares changing hands.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- Trading Halts Explained
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.