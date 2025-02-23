VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Stock Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.51 and traded as high as $71.30. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $70.48, with a volume of 9,409 shares changing hands.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,249,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,007,000. World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 36,976 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,068,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

