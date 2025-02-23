Videndum (LON:VID) Trading Down 22.3% – Here’s Why

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 22.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,623,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on VID shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.37) target price on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Videndum
Videndum Stock Performance
Videndum Company Profile
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Videndum
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.