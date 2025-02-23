Virtual Reality Stocks To Watch Now – February 22nd

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, EPAM Systems, Best Buy, and GameStop are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META traded down $11.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $683.62. 15,609,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,022,064. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $647.09 and a 200-day moving average of $590.57. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $414.50 and a 52 week high of $740.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

NYSE U traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.31. 39,793,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,631,878. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on U

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

NYSE EPAM traded down $16.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.98. 1,694,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,817. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

BBY traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,846. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.30. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE GME traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.41. 6,100,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,193,357. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.71 and a beta of -0.11. GameStop has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Featured Stories