Virtual Reality Stocks To Watch Today – February 21st

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, and EPAM Systems are three Virtual Reality stocks with high trading volume. Virtual reality stocks refer to shares in companies that specialize in creating, distributing, or supporting virtual reality (VR) technologies and experiences. These companies can range from VR hardware manufacturers, software developers, to media companies utilizing VR for interactive content.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $8.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $686.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,849,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,545,212. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $645.83 and its 200-day moving average is $589.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. 31,057,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,458,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.32.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $13.55 on Friday, hitting $211.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.51. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50.

