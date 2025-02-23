Voice Assist (OTCMKTS:VSST) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Voice Assist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSST – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Voice Assist shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.
Voice Assist Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Voice Assist
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Voice Assist
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Voice Assist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voice Assist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.