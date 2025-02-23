Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$13.80 and last traded at C$13.80. 1,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.82.

Wall Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$442.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.42, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14.

About Wall Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties. It also engages in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units; and development and construction of residential housing units for sale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wall Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wall Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.