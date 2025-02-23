Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. The trade was a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.4 %

WBD opened at $10.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

