Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Buys 19,687 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 104.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.