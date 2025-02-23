Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Has $733,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,450 shares during the quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Country Club Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 26,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,098,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $217.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

