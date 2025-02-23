Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 168.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after buying an additional 219,272 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.1% in the third quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 226,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PJUL opened at $41.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.78.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

