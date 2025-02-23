Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Sells 99,292 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,292 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stevens Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,594,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 1,400,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,210,000 after purchasing an additional 60,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 564,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1317 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

