Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $10.77 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $10,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Matauro LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 603,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $162.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.21 and its 200-day moving average is $167.52. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.71 and a 52-week high of $183.51. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

