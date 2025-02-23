Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $9.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $9,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $222.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $194.38 and a 52 week high of $224.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.94.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

