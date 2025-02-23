Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,635,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $85,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,254,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,149,000 after buying an additional 5,631,725 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,017,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,482,000 after buying an additional 471,879 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 635,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after buying an additional 369,950 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,363,000. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 3,434,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,364,000 after purchasing an additional 288,131 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.48. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

