Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 704,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,723 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $35,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 1,400,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,210,000 after acquiring an additional 60,445 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 564,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,760,000 after acquiring an additional 16,927 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.36 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

