Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 244,295 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,295 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $12,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 41,577 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 160,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

