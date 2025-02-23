WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $692,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $327.68 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $364.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.25. The firm has a market cap of $90.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.93.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on GE Vernova from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Baird R W raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.