WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

