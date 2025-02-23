WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 736 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 263,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.31. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

