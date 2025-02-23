Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.06 and last traded at $22.10. 3,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 10,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

Westaim Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $472.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

