Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

GDO opened at $11.35 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $13.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

