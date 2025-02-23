Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
GDO opened at $11.35 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $13.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
