Winebrenner Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 995.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 55,282 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 24.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 139,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 7,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $82,561.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,561.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $44,451.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,875,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,203,778.56. The trade was a 0.23 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 73,847 shares of company stock valued at $735,994.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:GRX opened at $10.11 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

