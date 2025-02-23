WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.55. Approximately 52,636 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Get WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 3.30% of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund

The WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 35 publicly traded alternative credit vehicles (PACs). The selection of PACs is based on related exposure to alternative credit and trading requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.