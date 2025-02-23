WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.35 and last traded at $33.38. Approximately 69,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 103,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39.

Get WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUTW. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 323.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 49,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 38,170 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 108,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 38,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 158,841 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund

The WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (PUTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 PutWrite index. The fund tracks an index that consists of short SPY put options and cash collateral. The index selects put options that target a premium of 2.5% and rolls its exposure twice a month.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.