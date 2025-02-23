Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 331.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,155 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mativ were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATV. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,397,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mativ by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mativ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mativ by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Mativ by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 301,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 77,383 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mativ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mativ in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company.

Mativ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MATV opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $372.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $458.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.70 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.

Mativ Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.